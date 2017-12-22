Weems Memorial Hospital will soon move its ambulances to a new location in Carrabelle.
The Franklin County Commission has given its approval for the ambulances to be located at the old County Annex on Highway 98.
The ambulances are currently located on Oak Street.
The new location will need a few small renovations before the ambulance service can move there.
County Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said she would also like to see more warning signs on the highway because the location is near a sharp curve.
The County said they will request that the Department of Transportation install the additional signage and warning lights.
The ambulance service will share the space with the county Parks and Recreation Department.
