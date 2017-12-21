The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has hired a new executive director to succeed Dan Tonsmeire, who is retiring in early 2018.
He has served as executive director since 2011.
Georgia Ackerman will take over the position next year.
The two will be working together over the next few months to make sure it is a smooth transition.
Georgia has been involved with Apalachicola Riverkeeper for over a decade as a business sponsor, a program volunteer, and fundraising committee chair for the board of directors.
Most recently, she served as board president.
She ran a north Florida ecotourism company for nearly a decade where she spent time learning about the Apalachicola River system and began volunteering with Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
After selling her business in 2013, she was recruited to lead a regional conservation awareness initiative at Tall Timbers.
Georgia has also worked with the Red Hills Small Farm Alliance to help promote local, sustainable farming.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper was created in 1999 to provide advocacy for the protection of the Apalachicola River and Bay, its tributaries and watersheds.
http://live.oysterradio.com/