Franklin county commission chooses not to support proposed mine

Franklin county Commissioners decided to withhold support from a proposal to open a sand and fossilized shell mine north of Carrabelle.
Local businessmen Gene and Chris Langston made the request at the commission's November 19th meeting.
Chris Langston said the mine would create jobs as well as tax revenue from an area of the county that currently provides no taxes at all.
Langston said the material could be sold to various industries around the area and could also be used for Apalachicola oyster restoration efforts.
The Langston's said they need county support to move forward because the mine would be on state property – it would also require approval from the Division of Forestry, the Department of Agriculture and the Governor and Cabinet.
County staff said they did not believe there is a market for the material at this point – particularly for oyster restoration.
Alan Pierce said the state has said many times that it does not intend to put more material in the bay and commission chairman Smokey Parrish said it could be 2022 before the state provides funding for another local reshelling project.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders also voiced her concerns about the mining and the impact it could have on groundwater and on the Apalachicola Bay.
The Commission took no action on the request – meaning the county would not issue a letter of support for the proposal.
