County approves new ANERR pier
County commissioners have a pproved a request from the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint to build a pier off of the Research Reserve Nature Center.
The pier will be 155 feet long and have a 10 foot by 18 foot platform at the end.
The pier would reach beyond the living shoreline project at the Nature Center to allow access for kayaks and canoes.
It would also allow researchers better access to the living shoreline project.
The request was approved unanimously.
http://live.oysterradio.com/