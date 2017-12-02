FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

BLONDIE is a beautiful and very sweet 1-2 yr old Yellow Lab. She is happy, playful and gentle and is everything we love about Labs. You are invited to the Adoption Center to meet this pretty girl and all the other dogs and cats we are housing at the Humane Society. Let's get Blondie home for the holidays!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/