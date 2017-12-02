MEXICO BEACH MAN ARRESTED FOR WRITTEN THREATS TO KILL OR DO BODILY INJURY

Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Robert Paul Alexander Edwards (33) of Mexico Beach, FL. Edwards was arrested today and charged with violating Florida State Statute 836.10 - Written threat to kill or do bodily injury. The investigation began today after staff at Port St. Joe Elementary School contacted the School Resource Deputy about a “disturbing” picture drawn on a student’s homework assignme
nt. The drawing depicted a school house on fire, a person running from the school on fire and several others standing in a line being shot by an individual. The image included two people on the ground in what appeared to be a pool of blood. The words, “Pew, Pew, Pew,” were written next to the person with the gun. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Edwards drew the image. “Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies. We take matters like this very seriously.” said Sheriff Harrison. The Sheriff and officials with Gulf District Schools have worked together on this matter. Edwards was interviewed by Investigators. Although the actions in the drawing were taken seriously, there is no reason to believe that Edwards was going to carry out the threat.
