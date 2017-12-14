Franklin County Commissioners oppose leasing public forestland to private businesses

Franklin County commissioners have agreed to write a letter to the state expressing their general opposition to property in Tate's Hell State Forest being leased to private enterprise.
The issue was first raised in November when two Carrabelle businessmen asked for county support to expand a limerock mine on state forest property north of Carrabelle.
The county did not agree to write the letter of support.
Now commissioners want it on record that they oppose the idea of public land being leased to private companies that would keep the public from using the land.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said most of the State forest was purchased with public money from private landowners and it was purchased for environmental protection and public use.
Cheryl said the county strongly supported the purchases at the time and she represented the county commission before the governor and cabinet to voice that support.
She said the county can't now change to support a business that would keep the public from the land.
The commission agreed unanimously.
The letter will be sent to the Governor and Cabinet, the Department of Agriculture, and the Division of Forestry.
