Franklin County updating Personnel Policy and Procedures manual

Franklin County commissioners are adopting a policy that will keep county workers from maintaining their current salaries if they move to a lower-paying county job.
The county is in the process of updating its Personnel Policy and Procedures manual.
As part of the update the commission will spell out that county workers are not allowed to transfer their current salary to a lower paying vacant position.
If a current employee is hired for a lower paying position, he or she will be paid the salary designated for that position.
The county has never allowed employees to transfer their salaries, but has also not had a written policy against it which has led to some misunderstandings.
Commission chairman Smokey Parrish said the policy is needed so you don't have long time workers making 50 thousand dollars a year move into jobs the county only intends to pay 25 thousand dollars a year to do.
County coordinator Michael Moron recommended the county adopt the policy- it was approved unanimously.
