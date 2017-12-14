Graham Creek Bridge replacement scheduled for 2020

The Florida Department of Transportation is designing plans for replacing Graham Creek Bridge on Highway 65.
The bridge is about 13 miles north of Highway 98.
It was built in 1948 and is past due to be replaced.
A bridge inspection in 2014 found the bridge to be structurally deficient and in critical need of repairs.
The state plans to replace the bridge and roadway as well as improve the bridge approaches.
There will also be some reconstruction of the boat ramp there.
The state has about 3 million dollars budgeted for the project – construction is slated to begin in 2020.
