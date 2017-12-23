Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

COOKIE is a 1 yr old Dachshund/Corgi mix. She is a very happy, social and playful pup. This little girl is full grown at 17 lbs and is the perfect size for many families. She will go quickly so if you're interested in adopting her, please call 850-670-8417.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
