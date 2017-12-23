Saturday, December 23, 2017

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 20, 2017

NOAA Fish News
December 20, 2017
Editor’s Note: As we approach the end-of-year holidays, we anticipate this to be the final FishNews issue of 2017. We’ll of course make an exception for any breaking FishNews. Otherwise, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday season and we’ll see you next year on January 3.

HIGHLIGHTS


Top 5 of 2017
Explore Top 5 Stories, Photos, and Videos of 2017
It’s that time of year! Get the best of NOAA Fisheries 2017 with our top 5 stories, photos, and videos of the year. From seafood to saildrones to sawfish, we have something for everyone.

IUU site header
Seafood Import Monitoring Program Compliance Required January 1
Compliance with the Seafood Import Monitoring Program will be mandatory starting January 1. NOAA Fisheries will initially adopt an “informed compliance” approach. We will continue to work with the trade community to ensure its full compliance with SIMP requirements while minimizing disruption to seafood imports.

Recreational Shark Fishing
New Shark Fishing Requirements Start January 1
NOAA Fisheries reminds Highly Migratory Species vessels that the remaining new recreational and commercial measures implementing Amendment 5b to the 2006 Consolidated Atlantic HMS Fishery Management Plan become effective January 1. These measures include the use of circle hooks and additional recreational permit requirements.

Fisheries Information System
Fisheries Information System 2018 Projects
NOAA Fisheries’ Fisheries Information System Program selected 31 proposals to receive a total of $5.3 million in FY 2018 funding. These regionally based projects encompass electronic monitoring technologies, Fisheries Information Network development, and quality management and improvement initiatives.

Sea Grant aquaculture eels
Sea Grant Seeks Aquaculture Research Proposals
NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program’s 2018 Ocean, Coastal, and Great Lakes National Aquaculture Initiative federal funding opportunity is now open. Complete proposals are due to state Sea Grant Programs by March 2, but interested applicants are strongly encouraged to reach out to their state Sea Grant Program 1 to 2 months before the deadline to receive guidance.

HMS MRIP Plan front page
Atlantic Highly Migratory Species MRIP Regional Implementation Plan
The Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Working Group recently completed its Marine Recreational Information Program Regional Implementation Plan. The plan summarizes the data needs for Atlantic HMS science and evaluates existing recreational data collections, sets priorities for improvements and expansion, and identifies next steps.

Effects of Climate Change on Oceans Symposium
Climate Change and Oceans – Call for Abstracts
The 4th International Symposium on the Effects of Climate Change on the World’s Oceans, co-sponsored by NOAA, will be held June 4–8, 2018, in Washington, DC. Researchers are invited to submit abstracts by January 12.

West Coast


Yellowtail Rockfish
Oregon Groundfish Recreational Fishing – Open for Public Comment
By January 18, please submit your comments on a proposed rule authorizing a recreational midwater long-leader fishery in waters seaward of the 40-fathom depth contour off the coast of Oregon. Use of this long-leader gear should allow for catch of abundant midwater species while limiting bycatch of rebuilding, bottom-dwelling rockfish species.

Seabird Bycatch
Night Fishing Can Help Reduce Seabird Bycatch
Scientists at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center have been working with longline fishermen and vessel captains in the U.S. West Coast sablefish fishery to find methods to reduce bycatch of albatross and other seabirds. A new study, combing through 15 years of data from NOAA’s Fisheries Observer Program, demonstrates that fishing at night reduces albatross bycatch by an order of magnitude.

Ocean Acidification Video
Video: Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Salmon
Ocean acidification could have negative impacts on salmon in Puget Sound, affecting their ability to smell danger and avoid predators. In a video from the Since Time Immemorial Project, NOAA scientists Shallin Busch and Chase Williams, along with Robert Purser, Jr., from Suquamish Fisheries, explain the direct and indirect impacts of ocean acidification on salmon and what this might mean for food webs, tribes, and the Pacific Northwest region.

Southeast


Gulf Coral
Gulf Coral Habitat Areas – Open for Comment
By January 17, please submit your comments on NOAA Fisheries’ intent to prepare a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Amendment 9 to the Fishery Management Plan for the Coral and Coral Reef Resources of the Gulf of Mexico. The amendment will consider management alternatives that would modify fishing regulations within the existing habitat areas of particular concern, establish new areas, and prohibit dredge fishing in all of these.

Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group
Louisiana Trustee Group Seeks Comments
The Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group released two draft plans to address recreational use loss and ecosystem inuries in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Please submit comments on the Draft Recreational Use Plan and the Draft Barataria Strategic Plan by January 17.

Gray Triggerfish Illustration v2
New Measures for Gulf Gray Triggerfish 
NOAA Fisheries announced new management measures to rebuild the gray triggerfish stock in the Gulf of Mexico. A recent assessment found the stock was overfished (biomass is too low). The new measures are expected to rebuild the population in 9 years, by 2025.

FishRules app
South Atlantic Council Introduces New Mobile App
Starting January 1, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will transition to using the Fish Rules mobile app to keep stakeholders updated on federal and state fishing regulations in the South Atlantic. Currently, the app only hosts information for recreational anglers, but the Council is working with the developers on a commercial version as well.

SAFMC Council fish reporting
South Atlantic Council Meeting Update
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council met in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, earlier this month to consider management measures for several species, including Atlantic cobia, red snapper, red grouper, and golden tilefish. The Council also held a workshop on recreational reporting and received an update on a pilot electronic recreational reporting project.

Greater Atlantic


Vessel Traffic study
Vessel Traffic Reduces Fish Communication
NOAA scientists studying sounds made by Atlantic cod and haddock at spawning sites in the Gulf of Maine have found that vessel traffic noise reduces the distance over which these animals can communicate with each other. The reduced communication range may alter feeding, mating, and socializing behaviors for these commercially and ecologically important fishes.

Leatherback research
Collaboration Key for Sea Turtle Research
To stretch limited funding, sea turtle research Heather Haas at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center is collaborating with colleagues in Canada, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Florida to pilot test a tagging study on wide-ranging leatherback sea turtles.

Chesapeake Bay Office summer intern
Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Opportunities
NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office will offer paid summer internships for undergraduate and graduate students interested in exploring career paths and gaining experience in Chesapeake Bay–related sciences. Applications for the three internships are due February 20.

Longfin squid illustration
Council Discontinues Squid Buffer Framework
At their December meeting, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council voted to discontinue development of a framework action that would have considered establishing a squid fishery buffer zone in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The decision will allow the effects of the recently approved Squid Amendment to be realized prior to any additional action.

Events


January 11
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Kenner, Louisiana.
January 12 and 24
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Florida and New Hampshire.
January 29 – February 1
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in New Orleans.
January 30 – February 1 
New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Announcements


December 21
Proposals due for the 2018/2019 Monkfish Research Set-Aside Program.
December 22
Nominations due for the 2018 National Wetlands Awards.
January 2
Nominations due for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species SEDAR Pool.
January 12
Abstracts due for the 4th International Symposium on the Effects of Climate Change on the World’s Oceans.
January 15 Responses due to Marine Finfish Aquaculture Workshop Survey.
January 22 Applications due for position of Director of Science and Research, Alaska Region.
January 26
Applications due for the 2018 NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship Program.
February 1
Proposals due for marine aquaculture pilot project funding via the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commissions.
February 20
Applications due for summer 2018 student internships at NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office.
March 2Complete proposals due to state Sea Grant Programs for 2018 National Aquaculture Initiative funding.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
