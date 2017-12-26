Franklin County says it overpaid previous Supervisor of Elections and now wants some money back

Franklin county commissioners re trying to recoup about 3000 dollars they say was overpaid to the previous Supervisor of Elections.
County commissioners last week voted to have the county's attorney send a letter to Pinki Jackel asking that the money be returned.
Miss Jackel served at the elections supervisor until January of 2017.
The issue arose in October after the county's auditors discovered the over-payment and contacted Pinki to discuss repayment.
In e-mail correspondence miss Jackel said she believes she was paid for the exact number of days she should have been.
As of last week the over-payment issue had not been resolved so the county agreed to to get its attorney involved.
