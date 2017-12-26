Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Red tide found in 1 water sample in Franklin County last week
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Franklin County last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found 29 miles south of Dog Island, outside of the Apalachicola Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
The find out more about red tide, visit the Florida Red Tide website at myfwc.com.
