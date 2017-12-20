FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77907270, OPS Biological Scientist I (Fisheries Dependent Monitoring, Eastpoint)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - FWC - 77907270
Date: Dec 20, 2017
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 26589
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - FWC - 77907270
Position Number: 77907270
Salary: $11 - $14 per hour, depending on experience
Posting Closing Date: 01/03/2018
ANTICIPATED VACANCY
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
Section: Marine Fisheries Research
“No moving expenses provided”
Job Description
This is an OPS (Other Personal Service) position. It offers limited benefits and no moving expenses. Occasional overtime hours may be required. Hours worked over 40 per week, Friday to Thursday, are considered overtime and are paid @ 1.5 times the regular wage.)
Job Duties: Conduct directed field research and monitoring of commercial and recreational fisheries from state and federal waters by collecting detailed biostatical data, including but not limited to: species composition, sex ratio, fish weight, and size of fish and shellfish from commercial and recreational catches. Interview fishermen to gather additional data on catch rates, effort, gear and area fished. Commercial surveys are conducted at fish houses and marinas while recreational angler surveys occur at recreational marinas, public boat ramps, fishing piers and other fishing sites. This position will also collect samples from marine fish for stock assessments and genetic analysis. Data must be prepared and delivered in a timely manner. The position may require occasional sampling of recreational fisheries to gather data on catch rates, effort, gear and area fished; and aboard working charter boats and headboats. The qualified applicant would be based at the Eastpoint FWRI lab, or could be home-based in Gulf, Franklin, or Wakulla County with weekly contact with staff in Eastpoint. The position requires frequent day-time travel throughout Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor Counties, occasional overnight travel to St. Petersburg, and opportunities to travel to other regions of Florida as needed.
Minimum Qualifications
A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences. Major in marine sciences preferred.
Preferred Experience (OPTIONAL)
Experience removing otoliths through the gills
Gulf of Mexico fish ID
Scientific data collection
Entry Level Knowledge, Skill(s), and Abilities
Knowledge of and ability to: Identify marine fish and invertebrates from Florida’s state and federal waters; apply scientific sampling methodology and statistical techniques for analyzing fisheries data. Ability to: conduct field sampling of commercial and recreational catches of fish and interview fishers to obtain characteristics of their fishing trips; communicate to the public effectively with tact and diplomacy; operate MS Office and other appropriate computer software; establish and maintain effective working relationships with FWC and other agency staff, and with commercial fishers and dealers; communicate effectively with the public and maintain field sampling equipment.
Where To Apply
Applicants are required to apply through People First by the closing date listed. Resumes and supporting documentation may be submitted at the same time of application online.
WHAT IS OPS EMPLOYMENT? Other Personal Services (OPS) employment is a temporary employer/employee relationship used solely for accomplishing short term or intermittent tasks. OPS employees do not fill established positions and may not be assigned the duties of any vacant authorized position. OPS employees are at-will employees and are subject to actions such as pay changes, changes to work assignment, and terminations at the pleasure of the agency head or designee.
WHAT BENEFITS ARE APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
WHAT BENEFITS ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
http://live.oysterradio.com/