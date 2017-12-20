Sopchoppy man charged for killing black bears

A Sopchoppy man is facing multiple charges after admitting to killing 5 black bears over the past few years.
56 year old John Havens was arrested on December the 14th by Leon County deputies.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began investigating on November 28th, after an officer found a dead black bear near an illegal bait trap in the Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area.
The officer determined that the bear had been shot while feeding on corn.
The officer was able to follow ATV tracks from the area and found Havens hunting.
Havens admitted killing the bear as well as another this year and three last year.
He is now facing charges for unlawfully shooting a black bear, illegal baiting, and failing to recover the bear after killing it.
Black bears are a threatened species and killing black bears is illegal in Florida.
