Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Highway patrol collects 45 tons of food during "stuff the charger" event
The Florida Highway Patrol recently completed a food collection program for needy families in Florida and said it was a huge success.
Their fourth ‘Stuff the Charger” Thanksgiving food drive collected over 45 tons of food which was then stuffed into Highway Patrol Chargers and distributed to food banks around the state.
America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee and the Family Service Agency in Panama City were among the recipients.
The donations provided nearly 75 thousand meals to Florida families in need.
