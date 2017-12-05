Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Bayshore Drive sidewalk project moving forward
Franklin County Commissioners are moving forward with a project to build a new sidewalk and bike path along North and South Bayshore Drives in Eastpoint.
Last month the board agreed to advertise for construction and Construction Engineering and Inspection services for the sidewalk project.
They will open the bids for that project later this month
A company called Genesis Consulting out of Tallahassee has already been hired to design the bike path.
The state is paying over 400 thousand dollars to build the path.
Construction is slated to begin in 2018.
The long-term plan is to connect the path to the St. George Island Bridge, so people can bike to and from the island more easily.
