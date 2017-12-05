Renovation work on the Indian Creek Boat Ramp in Eastpoint has begun.
Work was expected to begin on November the 6th but was delayed until November 27th.
The boat ramp is in Indian Creek Park on North Bayshore Drive.
A company called HG Harder and sons was awarded the nearly 530 thousand dollar contract to renovate the boat ramp which is mostly used by commercial fishermen including crabbers and oystermen.
The project will include demolishing the existing ramp and constructing a new pre-stressed concrete approach and boat ramp.
It will also include adding an access gangway, floating dock and sidewalk.
