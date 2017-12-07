Local program to apply for concealed weapons permit proving successful

A new program that allows Franklin County residents to apply for and renew their concealed weapons license without leaving the county has proved very successful so far.
The Franklin county tax collector's office began offering the service in October.
Tax collector Rick Watson said since that time his office has issued 25 new concealed weapons licenses in the county and renewed 5 more.
Currently there are 966 concealed weapons license holders living in Franklin County.
To apply for or renew your concealed weapons license you have to go to the County's Carrabelle annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
The tax collectors office there is authorized to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services.
Consumers can still apply for or renew a concealed weapon license through the mail or at one of the department’s eight regional offices around the state.
