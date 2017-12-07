NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 6, 2017

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Endangered Species Biennial Report to Congress
NOAA Fisheries’ latest comprehensive report on Recovering Threatened and Endangered Species is now available. This biennial report to Congress (October 2014 – September 2016) summarizes progress made on our strategic approach to endangered species recovery. We are beginning to see the success of our efforts, but more work needs to be done.
Atlantic Highly Migratory SEDAR Pool Nominations
NOAA Fisheries seeks nominations for the Advisory Panel for the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species (HMS) Southeast Data, Assessment, and Review (SEDAR) Workshops, also known as the SEDAR Pool. SEDAR Pool members would be available to participate in workshop considering the data and models used in stock assessments and advise NOAA Fisheries on the conservation and management of Atlantic sharks. Nominations are due January 2
Leatherback Population Warrants Status Review
NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that a petition to identify the Northwest Atlantic leatherback sea turtle as a Distinct Population Segment and list it as threatened under the Endangered Species Act may warrant action. The agencies will now conduct a status review. Please submit relevant scientific and commercial information by February 5
National Observer Program Releases Report
The National Observer Program has released the Observer Provider Insurance Technical Memo
, which summarizes the discussions from a November 2016 workshop, comments submitted during a follow-up webinar in May 2017, and preliminary recommendations from an Observer Safety Program Review. NOAA Fisheries continues to develop recommendations for next steps to address these insurance issues.
Celebrate Corals Week 2017
Celebrate the beauty and importance of coral reef ecosystems this week. Learn how NOAA studies and manages corals, how coral reefs contribute to our economy, and why corals do not make good gifts.
West Coast
Pacific States Marine Aquaculture Pilot Funding
The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission requests proposals to develop potential marine aquaculture projects off the U.S. Pacific coast. Through the Commission, NOAA Fisheries is making $450,000 available to fund several year-long projects. Proposals are due February 1
Drones Yield Faster Data on Antarctic Species
Instead of spending hours to pursue, catch, immobilize, and weigh leopard seals amid hazardous conditions, researchers can now gain the same information from a single photograph taken by a small unmanned aerial system, popularly known as a drone. The body conditions of the seals help scientists understand the health and abundance of their prey, krill, which support an important commercial fishery.
Improved Technologies Would Help Save Imperiled California Salmon
In a new report, scientists working to protect California’s most endangered salmon say that key improvements in tracking Sacramento River winter-run Chinook through California’s complex water delivery system would help recover the species while the water continues to flow. In particular, upgrades in tracking technology would help unravel how the fish travel through rivers and canals to the ocean and why many disappear along the way.
Pacific Islands
Tourists Fined for Harassing Green Sea Turtle
In October, two visitors from the mainland U.S. sparked outrage when they posed a photo of themselves on a Hawaii beach holding a Hawaiian green sea turtle they had captured. The tourists have now paid a fine for harassing the marine animal. All species of sea turtles in U.S. waters are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Southeast
Gulf States Marine Aquaculture Pilot Funding
The Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission requests proposals to develop potential marine aquaculture projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Through the Commission, NOAA Fisheries is making $450,000 available to fund several year-long projects. Proposals due February 1
Okeanos Explorer Investigates Gulf Marine Ecosystems
Through December 21
, a team of scientists and technicians, both at-sea and shore-based, will conduct exploratory investigations into the diversity and distribution of deep-sea habitats and associated marine communities in the Gulf of Mexico basin. Tune into the live stream to follow along.
Gulf Council Launches Redesigned Coral Portal
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council remodeled its Coral Portal website, which is funded by NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program. The site includes interactive maps, tools for making management decisions, and educational resources about corals and fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico.
Greater Atlantic
NOAA and Atlantic States Commission Announce Funding for River Herring
NOAA Fisheries and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission announced an award of approximately $40,000 to researchers at Eastern Carolina University to further ground-truth a new way to survey river herring using environmental DNA. The project will help address data gaps in ongoing conservation efforts.
Atlantic States Marine Aquaculture Pilot Funding
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission requests proposals to develop potential marine aquaculture projects off the U.S. Atlantic coast. Through the Commission, NOAA Fisheries is making $450,000 available to fund several year-long projects. Proposals are due February 1
Tribal Leaders, NOAA Hold Summit on Environmental Protection
In November, NOAA’s North Atlantic Regional Team and eight Native American tribes and bands throughout New England convened a summit on preserving cultural practice through environmental protection. This complements a series of roundtables NOAA has held throughout the year to expand tribal engagement in the Northeast.
Events
December 7
Last day of the New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Providence, Rhode Island.
December 7
Public hearing in Honolulu on proposed critical habitat designation for main Hawaiian Islands insular false killer whales
December 7–8
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
December 7–12
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Anchorage.
December 8 and 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New York and Louisiana.
December 11–14
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Annapolis, Maryland.
December 12–13
Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
December 14
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Largo, Florida.
January 11
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Kenner, Louisiana.
January 12 and 24
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Florida and New Hampshire.
Announcements
December 21
Proposals due for the 2018/2019 Monkfish Research Set-Aside Program
December 22
Nominations due for the 2018 National Wetlands Awards
.
January 2
Nominations due for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species SEDAR Pool
January 15
Responses due to Marine Finfish Aquaculture Workshop Survey
January 22
Applications due for position of Director of Science and Research, Alaska Region
January 26
Applications due for the 2018 NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship Program
February 1
Proposals due for marine aquaculture pilot project funding
via the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commissions.
Federal Register Actions
