Shell point beach to close in early 2018 for renourishment program

Shell Point Beach & Park in Wakulla County will be closed from January the 3rd through arch the 15th for a beach renourishment project.
The nearly 890 thousand dollar project involves the renourishment of the county owned portion of Shell Point Beach.
The funding is coming from Natural Resource Damage Assessment monies made available as a result of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
The proposed improvements include the placement of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sand on the county owned section of the beach from an approved upland borrow area to restore the width and historic profile of the beach.
It will also include planting native dune vegetation to reduce wind-driven erosion while providing habitat and landscaping features
