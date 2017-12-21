It's now easier to keep up with beach conditions in Franklin County

The next time you plan to go swimming on St. George Island make sure to check the beach flag widget at www.oysterradio.com first.
The widget was created by 2K web group for the Franklin County Parks and Recreation department.
The beach warning flag alerts swimmers to the daily rip tide and other beach conditions.
A green flag means the risk is low – red means high risk.
A double red flag means the water is closed to public use.
A purple flag means dangerous marine life is in the water.
There is even a link that takes you to more information about beach conditions.
The Parks and Recreation clean-up crew are in charge of changing the flags every day.
If you don't have access to the internet, you will find beach flags in 2 locations on St. George Island, one at Carrabelle Beach and one in Alligator Point.
http://live.oysterradio.com/