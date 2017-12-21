Girl Scouts trying to form local troop

The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department is working with the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle to create a girl scout troop in Franklin County.
The girl scout program is designed to help young girls in decision making, people skills, and goal settings, while
having fun and making life long memories.
The program will be open for girls grades K-12 and will also need volunteers to help with the troop.
Membership into the program is only 25 dollars for volunteers and for the girls who take part.
If you have a young lady in the family who would like to take part or if you would like to volunteer, please contact Ms. Keyana Floyd at 888-271-8778.
Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle serves 19 counties from Escambia County to Lafayette County.
http://www.gscfp.org/
