Thursday, December 21, 2017
Youth Gymnastics program seeks space in Franklin County
A youth gymnastics program may open up in Franklin County next year.
Amy Seligson, owner of Go! gymanstics said she plans to work with the county parks and recreation department to provide gymanastics training to Franklin County girls and boys aged three to ten starting in January.
The classes would cost 60 dollars a month.
Seligson had hoped to hold the classes in the Armory but the commission told her that would not happen unless she was willing to pay to rent the space.
She may be able to use some of the public parks for the classes, the county attorney is looking into the legalities of that.
Seligson said she has a portable gym that can be set up and taken down in about a half hour that includes bars, beam, a small trampoline and a number of mats.
The county commission said they support the program and would love to have more for local children to do but added that the county has to be careful and not set a precedent that would lead to other groups asking to use county facilities for free.
The commission recommended that Mrs. Seligson look at the Matchbox in Apalachicola which already has a number of public/private partnerships in place as an alternative to county facilities.
https://www.gomobilegymnastics.com/
http://live.oysterradio.com/