Gray Triggerfish season will open in March

Recreational fishing for gray triggerfish in state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico waters will reopen next year.
The fishery was closed through all of 2017 with the exception of a short fall season to make up for overfishing the year before.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the fishery will reopen on March the 1st.
When the season reopens, there will be tighter restrictions on gray triggerfish including a lower daily bag limit and larger minimum size limit.
The daily recreational bag limit will be one fish per person which is down from two fish and the minimum size limit will be 15 inches fork length which has increased from 14 inches fork length.
Similar rule changes were approved for Gulf federal waters.
These changes should help maintain fishing opportunities for gray triggerfish in state and federal waters for 2018 and the future.
http://live.oysterradio.com/