Butts and Clucks cook-off by the bay now a regional championship BBQ Cook-off

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses to get involved in the upcoming “Butts and Clucks Cookoff on the Bay”.
The event was once a fund-raiser for Weems Memorial Hospital but has now become a Chamber of Commerce event, and its going to be big.
The event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is now a regional championship BBQ Cook-off with the winner moving on to the Jack Daniels Championship where they will compete for over $10,000 in prizes.
The Butts and Clucks Cookoff on the Bay will be held on January 26th and 27th in Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The event will bring teams from all over the state as well as around the southeast.
There are already teams signed up from Orlando, Jacksonville, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach, Americus Georgia and North Carolina .
There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All of the sponosrships provide various levels of visibility for your business.
You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce.
And if you are interested in becoming a state certified BBQ Judge there will be a BBQ Judge seminar on Thursday, January 25th.
