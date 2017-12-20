The Guardian Ad litem program is looking for volunteers particularly in Gulf County.
For over 30 years the Guardian Ad Litem program has represented the best interests of children in court, generally in non-criminal court cases like divorces.
Many of the thousands of children using the program statewide are the victims of abuse, abandonment or neglect.
If you would like to help, on average you would have to devote 8 to 10 hours a month to the program.
Anyone interested in learning more should contact call 850-747-5180 .
You can also get more information on-line at www.guardianadlitem14.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/