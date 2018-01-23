2017 was a good year for sea turtle hatchlings on St. Vincent Island

St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge said 2017 was a record year for sea turtle hatchlings on the island.
A total of 128 loggerhead sea turtles dug nests on the island last year – thats a tie with the number of nests found in 2016.
The refuge report that nearly 6650 Loggerhead hatchlings made it into the Gulf of Mexico even with the impacts from some major storms last year.
Thats nearly double the number counted in 2016.
The reserve is already preparing for next summer's nesting season through the “adopt a sea turtle nest” program.
For $25 you can “adopt” a specific sea turtle nest on St. Vincent Island which gets you an “adoption certificate”, a photo of the nest, and a complete activity report at the end of the nesting season.
The $25 donation will help pay for the cost of the wire cages, supplies, and fuel for the patrol vehicles which go out several times a week to look for new turtle nests.
If you have an interest in adopting a sea turtle nest this season, you can find out more at www.stvincentfriends.com or call them at 850-229-6735.
http://live.oysterradio.com/