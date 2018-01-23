A MESSAGE ABOUT FLU FROM THE FLORIDA DEPT OF HEALTH - GULF/FRANKLIN

Did you get a flu shot but still got the flu?
Although the flu shot may not have prevented infection, it can still prevent serious life threatening effects and length of the flu.
According to the CDC, a 2017 study was the first of its kind to show that flu vaccination can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza.
Flu vaccination also may make your illness milder if you do get sick. For example, a 2017 study showed that flu vaccination reduced deaths, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, ICU length of stay, and overall duration of hospitalization among hospitalized flu patients.
For those who have still not received a flu shot this year, it’s not too late! Annual vaccinations provide long term protection. Getting vaccinated yourself also protects people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.
Visit FreeFluFlorida.com for more information about the flu.
For the most current information about flu activity in Florida, please see Florida’s weekly surveillance report, the Florida Flu Review.
http://live.oysterradio.com/