Application Deadline Extended - Gulf Council Accepting Applications for Executive Director

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is currently accepting applications for the position of Executive Director.
The Executive Director serves as the chief executive officer responsible for conducting the business of the Council and implementing the Council's policies, actions, fishery management activities, and decisions by providing direction and supervision of administrative and scientific staff.
The Executive Director reports directly to the Council, through the Council Chair, and is expected to carry out office management functions without direct supervision.
Application Deadline: Applications will be accepted through
5:00 pm EST, Friday, February 9, 2018.
How to apply: By the indicated closing date, send an application letter, a complete resume, list of references, and examples of writing skills or authored publications to: