The Friends of the Franklin County Library will hold the Eastpoint Soup, Bread and Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 3. Book sale will open at 10 a.m. and Soup sale at 11:00. There will be hot soup, camaraderie, and music. Previously soup and bread have sold out in about 1 1/2 hours. So come early.
Also if you are donating soup or bread, it can be brought in by 12 noon. The soup can be frozen in quart containers or brought in hot in slow cookers with your name taped to container and ladle. The Friends and participants have been very appreciative of the amazing variety of soups, ranging from vegetarian to venison. All grandma's recipes of course.
