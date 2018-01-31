FWC’s Fishing in the Know

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

February 2018

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Knowing how to measure fish, the size limits, bag limits and seasons minimizes handling time when determining whether or not you can keep the fish you caught.
Monofilament recycling bin
Find a monofilament recycling bin near you with our new interactive map at MRRP.MyFWC.com. Photo by FWC.
Commission Meeting – February

Marine Fisheries items to be discussed Feb. 7-8

Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 7-8 meeting in Tallahassee. All items are slated to be discussed Feb. 8 unless otherwise noted below.
Potential regulation changes (final decisions on these topics may be made at this meeting):
  • Permit: Proposal to lengthen the permit spawning season closure inside the Special Permit Zone in south Florida by adding April to the existing May through July closure (on the consent agenda slated for Feb. 7).
  • Bay scallops: Proposal to establish regionally-specific bay scallop harvest seasons for the 2018 season.
Draft rule discussions (if approved, these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
  • Gulf red snapper: Draft rule proposal as a part of Florida’s proposed fishery management pilot program to improve data collection by requiring charter, headboat and guides who fish for reef fish in Gulf state waters and do not have a federal reef fish permit to report their intention to harvest certain species of reef fish. This presentation will also include an update on recent federal discussions about red snapper and the 2018 recreational harvest season. 
  • Sheepshead and tripletail: Draft rule proposal to extend FWC’s current and proposed rules for both species into federal waters, to increase the minimum size limit for tripletail from 15 to 18 inches, to reduce the daily recreational bag limit for sheepshead from 15 to 5 fish, and to create a vessel limit of 50 sheepshead for recreational harvesters during the peak spawning months of March and April.
  • Spiny lobster trap certificate program: Draft rule proposal to remove outdated and inconsistent rule language. (on the consent agenda slated for Feb. 7).
Discussions:
  • Dry Tortugas National Park Research Natural Area review (Feb. 7)
  • Federal fishery management updates
  • Federal legislative update
Links for more information:
Cobia – Gulf

Changes effective this February

Information: Several changes to the management of cobia in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico go into effect this month. Changes include:
  • Making the recreational and commercial bag limits for cobia in Gulf state waters the same by reducing the commercial limit from two to one fish per person.
  • Reducing the recreational and commercial vessel limit in Gulf state waters from six to two cobia per vessel, per day.
Link for more information:
Snook – Atlantic

Atlantic season opens Feb. 1

Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Atlantic state and federal waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north) including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River is slated to open Feb. 1.
Link for more information:
Monofilament Recovery and Recycling

New website look plus interactive map

Information: Visit the newly updated MRRP.MyFWC.com website. Locate a monofilament recycling bin near you by using the new interactive recycling bin map. Watch a video on how to make your own monofilament recycling bin. Join up with or create your own organized cleanup event. Check out one of our many partner sites. Don’t forget to join our community online by following us at Facebook.com/FloridaMRRP.
Link for more information:
FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including bay scallops, shrimp, flounder, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Angler recognition logo

Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs

Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
  • Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
  • Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
  • Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Link for more information:
Events

STATE SEASON UPDATES

February-March

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
Feb. 1 – Snook (Atlantic) opens
March 1 – Snook (Gulf) opens
March 1 – Triggerfish (Gulf) opens

black drum
Bazil Albrighton and his black drum 

EVENTS

February-March

Lionfish Events Calendar 
Feb. 3: Women’s Fishing Clinic – St. George Island
Feb. 6: Southeast Florida Artificial Reef Workshop
Feb. 7-8: Commission Meeting – Tallahassee
Feb. 17: Women’s Fishing Clinic – Jacksonville
Feb. 18: Adult Fishing Clinic - Jacksonville
Feb. 24: Kids’ Fishing Clinic – Crystal River

SOCIAL SALTWATER

spotted seatrout
From our Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page...
He must be butter
Cause this kid's on a roll!! In the last month Dalton has qualified for an Inshore Grand Slam, 10 Fish Life List Club and Reel Big Spotted Seatrout and Redfish. Talk about a #FishingRockstar! Great job Dalton we can't wait to see what you catch next!!
