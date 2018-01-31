FWC’s Fishing in the Know

Find a monofilament recycling bin near you with our new interactive map at MRRP.MyFWC.com
. Photo by FWC.
Commission Meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items to be discussed Feb. 7-8
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 7-8 meeting in Tallahassee. All items are slated to be discussed Feb. 8 unless otherwise noted below.
Potential regulation changes (final decisions on these topics may be made at this meeting):
- Permit: Proposal to lengthen the permit spawning season closure inside the Special Permit Zone in south Florida by adding April to the existing May through July closure (on the consent agenda slated for Feb. 7).
- Bay scallops: Proposal to establish regionally-specific bay scallop harvest seasons for the 2018 season.
Draft rule discussions (if approved, these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Gulf red snapper: Draft rule proposal as a part of Florida’s proposed fishery management pilot program to improve data collection by requiring charter, headboat and guides who fish for reef fish in Gulf state waters and do not have a federal reef fish permit to report their intention to harvest certain species of reef fish. This presentation will also include an update on recent federal discussions about red snapper and the 2018 recreational harvest season.
- Sheepshead and tripletail: Draft rule proposal to extend FWC’s current and proposed rules for both species into federal waters, to increase the minimum size limit for tripletail from 15 to 18 inches, to reduce the daily recreational bag limit for sheepshead from 15 to 5 fish, and to create a vessel limit of 50 sheepshead for recreational harvesters during the peak spawning months of March and April.
- Spiny lobster trap certificate program: Draft rule proposal to remove outdated and inconsistent rule language. (on the consent agenda slated for Feb. 7).
Discussions:
- Dry Tortugas National Park Research Natural Area review (Feb. 7)
- Federal fishery management updates
- Federal legislative update
Cobia – Gulf
Changes effective this February
Information: Several changes to the management of cobia in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico go into effect this month. Changes include:
- Making the recreational and commercial bag limits for cobia in Gulf state waters the same by reducing the commercial limit from two to one fish per person.
- Reducing the recreational and commercial vessel limit in Gulf state waters from six to two cobia per vessel, per day.
Snook – Atlantic
Atlantic season opens Feb. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Atlantic state and federal waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north) including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River is slated to open Feb. 1.
Monofilament Recovery and Recycling
New website look plus interactive map
Information: Visit the newly updated MRRP.MyFWC.com
website. Locate a monofilament recycling bin near you by using the new interactive recycling bin map. Watch a video on how to make your own monofilament recycling bin. Join up with or create your own organized cleanup event. Check out one of our many partner sites. Don’t forget to join our community online by following us at Facebook.com/FloridaMRRP
.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including bay scallops, shrimp, flounder, and trap fisheries.
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
