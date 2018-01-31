FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet Special youth hunting edition

February
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
This edition of FWC's Hunting Hot Sheet features several opportunities to Introduce youth to hunting.
We hope it inspires you to take a young person hunting or volunteer for youth programs or events offered by the FWC and its partners.
Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days Feb. 3 - 4
Sign up for Youth Hunter Education Challenge events
Upcoming Youth Hunting Program of Florida events
The FWC’s Youth Hunting Program works with partners and volunteers to introduce young people to hunting who otherwise wouldn’t get the chance. The program offers safe, educational, mentored youth hunts to youth aged 12-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. During these events, youth can learn new outdoors skills during organized hunts for deer, turkey, hogs, waterfowl, dove, and small game. Check out upcoming squirrel, hog, alligator and turkey hunts being offered, or become a volunteer.
FSCA's Outdoor Youth Day Feb. 3
The Florida Sportsmen's Conservation Association (FSCA) is hosting its 18th Annual Outdoor Youth Day Saturday Feb. 3 at the Everglades Youth Conservation Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event features buggy and airboat rides, canoeing, archery, shooting sports, fishing and wildlife shows for youth of all ages. $10/person entrance fee for all activities.
Youth spring turkey hunt weekend
Tallahassee Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Field Day
Tallahassee Ducks Unlimited is hosting an outdoor event for youth Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ayavalla Airfield off Gardner Road in Tallahassee. The event will feature supervised target shooting; tractor, ATV and airboat rides; wildlife displays; hunting dog demonstrations; law enforcement exhibits; giveaways; raffles; bounce houses; and a chance to make a wood duck nesting box. A $20/youth entrance fee includes lunch and an annual membership to Ducks Unlimited's Greenwing program for youth 17 and under. For more information, contact David Cardman at 863-581-0133 or tallahasseegreenwings@gmail.
Short Cuts
Hunting season opportunities in February
Zone B general gun season runs through Feb. 18
Zone D general gun season runs through Feb. 18
Zone D late muzzleloader season runs Feb. 19-25
Snipe season runs through Feb. 15
Gray squirrel season runs through Mar. 4
Quail season runs through Mar. 4
For more season dates information: 2017-2018 Florida hunting season dates and bag limits
Conservation organization links
National Wild Turkey Federation national convention
The NWTF’s national convention is Feb. 14-18 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It’s an amazing event - where conservation and hunting's most devoted supporters come together for a weekend of networking, learning and fun. The weekend includes great entertainment, calling contests, exhibits, auctions, and more. Don’t miss out! Get more information and tickets. Find other NWTF events in Florida.
Sign up a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Register for Feb. 16-18 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop in West Palm Beach
The Feb. 16-18 BOW workshop is being held at the FWC's Everglades Youth Conservation Camp. It provides expert instructors and safe, hands-on learning opportunities so participants can learn skills such as fishing, boating, hunting, target shooting, birdwatching, canoeing/kayaking, archery, outdoor cooking and more. The workshop is open to anyone 18 years or older. Learn more and register for this Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop.
Bookmark these links to find information fast!
Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
