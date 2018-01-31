Wednesday, January 31, 2018

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet Special youth hunting edition

February

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the 
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Invest in the future

This edition of FWC's Hunting Hot Sheet features several opportunities to Introduce youth to hunting.
We hope it inspires you to take a young person hunting or volunteer for youth programs or events offered by the FWC and its partners.

Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days Feb. 3 - 4

Cropped youth waterfowl
Experience a beautiful morning in a wetland with a special youth 15 and under during the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days. The Feb. 3-4 hunt is a chance to spend quality time with your daughter, son, grandchild or other young person. It’s also an opportunity to teach young hunters about ducks and their habits, where food comes from, and safe, responsible hunting and firearms handling. Create the next generation that cares about conservation by mentoring them during Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days! Check out this Guide to Hunting Waterfowl in Florida
The FWC also has managed hunts at T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management AreaSTA 1W and Guana River Wildlife Management Area. These fun, family-oriented events include raffles, free food and great waterfowl hunting. No children are turned away from the hunts, so a quota permit is not necessary. For more information on the Guana River hunt, call 904-825-6877. For more information on the T.M. Goodwin and STA 1W hunts, call 321-726-2862.
Photo courtesy of John Hitchcock

Sign up for Youth Hunter Education Challenge events

YHEC
Several Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) events, ranging from skeet shoots to classes on muzzleloading and wildlife identification, are available in February. The YHEC program, developed by the National Rifle Association, offers fun events that teach leadership, ethics and safety and expand knowledge and skills. To participate, youth 18 and under must have successfully completed a hunter safety course.
YHEC event, Jacksonville
Family Fun Skeet Shoot, Jacksonville Clay Target Sports, Saturday, Feb. 10.
YHEC events, Lakeland
.22 Rifle and Orienteering classes, Saturday, Feb. 10
Muzzleloading and Wildlife ID classes, Sunday, Feb. 25
All Lakeland classes will be held at the Tenoroc Public Shooting Range. Learn more and register for these events by contacting Jason Tackett at Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816.

Upcoming Youth Hunting Program of Florida events

The FWC’s Youth Hunting Program works with partners and volunteers to introduce young people to hunting who otherwise wouldn’t get the chance. The program offers safe, educational, mentored youth hunts to youth aged 12-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. During these events, youth can learn new outdoors skills during organized hunts for deer, turkey, hogs, waterfowl, dove, and small game. Check out upcoming squirrel, hog, alligator and turkey hunts being offered, or become a volunteer.

FSCA's Outdoor Youth Day Feb. 3

The Florida Sportsmen's Conservation Association (FSCA) is hosting its 18th Annual Outdoor Youth Day Saturday Feb. 3 at the Everglades Youth Conservation Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event features buggy and airboat rides, canoeing, archery, shooting sports, fishing and wildlife shows for youth of all ages. $10/person entrance fee for all activities.

Youth spring turkey hunt weekend

Cropped turkey hunting
If the gobble of a wild turkey fires you up, imagine how excited it would make a young person on their first hunt! Share that thrill with a special youth during Florida’s Youth Spring Turkey Hunt Weekend, held Feb. 24-25 south of State Road 70, and March 10-11 in the rest of the state. This Saturday-Sunday hunt occurs the weekend prior to the opening of spring turkey season on private property and on many wildlife management areas (WMAs).

Tallahassee Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Field Day

Greenwings
Tallahassee Ducks Unlimited is hosting an outdoor event for youth Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ayavalla Airfield off Gardner Road in Tallahassee. The event will feature supervised target shooting; tractor, ATV and airboat rides; wildlife displays; hunting dog demonstrations; law enforcement exhibits; giveaways; raffles; bounce houses; and a chance to make a wood duck nesting box. A $20/youth entrance fee includes lunch and an annual membership to Ducks Unlimited's Greenwing program for youth 17 and under. For more information, contact David Cardman at 863-581-0133 or tallahasseegreenwings@gmail.com.

Short Cuts

Hunting season opportunities in February

Zone B general gun season runs through Feb. 18
Zone D general gun season runs through Feb. 18
Zone D late muzzleloader season runs Feb. 19-25
Snipe season runs through Feb. 15
Gray squirrel season runs through Mar. 4
Quail season runs through Mar. 4
For more season dates information: 2017-2018 Florida hunting season dates and bag limits

Conservation organization links

National Wild Turkey Federation national convention
The NWTF’s national convention is Feb. 14-18 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It’s an amazing event - where conservation and hunting's most devoted supporters come together for a weekend of networking, learning and fun. The weekend includes great entertainment, calling contests, exhibits, auctions, and more. Don’t miss out! Get more information and tickets. Find other NWTF events in Florida.
Ducks Unlimited events in Florida
Florida Sportsmen Conservation Association
The Future of Hunting in Florida
United Waterfowlers-Florida

Sign up a hunter safety course

Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Register for Feb. 16-18 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop in West Palm Beach
The Feb. 16-18 BOW workshop is being held at the FWC's Everglades Youth Conservation Camp. It provides expert instructors and safe, hands-on learning opportunities so participants can learn skills such as fishing, boating, hunting, target shooting, birdwatching, canoeing/kayaking, archery, outdoor cooking and more. The workshop is open to anyone 18 years or older. Learn more and register for this Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop.

2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
New hunter information

Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
New hunter information 
Find a FWC-Managed Shooting Range

Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
