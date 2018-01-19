Cheryl Sanders announces she will not seek re-election to the Franklin County Commission

Franklin County commissioner Cheryl Sanders said she will not seek re-election this year.
Sanders represents District 2 which includes Alligator Point, Lanark Village and the eastern portion of Carrabelle.
She has served on the county commission since 1998.
She has been very busy on the board, serving as Vice-Chairman from 2000 – 2002 and chairperson from 2002 to 2006.
She has also represented Franklin County on numerous statewide and federal boards including the Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee, the Florida Small County Coalition and the Florida Association of Counties.
She also spent many years representing the county commission on the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
On Tuesday commissioner Sanders said she has done a lot of thinking and praying and decided she will not seek re-election again.
She said it has been an opportunity and honor to serve the people for 20 years but she will not seek office again this year nor does she plan to endorse any candidates who might seek her seat in the coming election.
