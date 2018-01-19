Friday, January 19, 2018
Gulf Specimen Marine lab to release nearly 40 sea turtles Saturday at the St. George Island state park
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will release about 40 sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico at St. George Island State Park on Saturday.
The rehabilitated cold stunned turtles were initially rescued from St. George Island, Dog Island and Alligator Harbor during the cold snap on Jan 5th & 6th.
The turtles have since recovered and are cleared by FWC to return to the Gulf due to a warming trend beginning Saturday.
If you would like to watch the turtle release, it will take place at the St. George Island State Park on Saturday, January 20th at 3:00 pm.
The public is invited to attend and bring your cameras.
Gulf Specimen is a non-profit biological supply, educational center, as well as a sea turtle rehabilitation center based out of Panacea, Florida.
The lab houses many rescued sea turtles each year, providing them with a place to heal and eat in order to prepare them for their release.
