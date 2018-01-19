Franklin County seeks state money to remove derelict vessels

Franklin County Commissioners are applying for money to remove a number of derelict vessels from local waters.
The board hopes to get enough money to remove 3 derelict vessels.
The boats the county would like to remove include a sailboat in the Carrabelle River beneath the power line, a shrimp boat in Tucker Creek off the St. Marks River and a shrimp boat sunk on the west bank of the Apalachicola River, which actually places it in Gulf County.
Franklin County can remove this vessel with Gulf County’s approval.
Over the past few years the county has received state money to remove nearly 20 derelict vessels, which helps remove navigational hazards and potential environmental hazards from local waterways.
The grant request is due by February the 21st.
The county will know if it was awarded the grant in the spring.
