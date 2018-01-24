Event Reminder: Nautical Nostalgia History Program

Our maritime heritage program
“Nautical Nostalgia”
resented by Carrabelle History Museum
Saturday, January 27
10 am to 12 pm
at the
Carrabelle Senior Center
201 NW Avenue F, Carrabelle, FL
Admission is Free & Open to the Public
Join our fascinating conversation about the historic ferry boats, like Spica and popular all day party boats, like Miss Carrabelle. Our featured guests are the captains, deckhands and children who worked and played on board these special boats.
Discover what happened to the Spica (hint: she’s been completely reincarnated). Hear the stories about the party boats with striking names, like the Queen of Queens, Georgia Boy, Azalea Queen, Cavalier II, Belleview Biltmore and stories to match
Those with memories, family stories, photos, and tales of their own are encouraged to share in this conversation.
For more information, contact: Tamara Allen, Carrabelle History Museum, at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
