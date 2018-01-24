Franklin County signs off on permit for new artificial reef off the Bob Sikes Cut

Franklin County Commissioners are throwing their support behind a proposal to create a new artificial reef in state waters off St. George Island.
Local charter captain Grayson Shepard addressed the commission this month and explained that a reef is needed because currently there are only two artificial reefs on the western end of the county and most local fishermen can't afford the permit needed to fish in federal waters.
There s a long list of conditions that have to be met before the reef can be created but Grayson has already been very busy.
He has been working with state agencies and local fishermen to find a suitable location for an artificial reef that meets state requirements and won't impact the shrimping industry.
He said a suitable site has been found about 8 and a half miles due south of the Bob Sikes Cut.
Its in 40 feet of water so its easy for fishermen and divers to access.
The site is about one mile by one mile so there is plenty of room.
The reef will be called the Buddy Ward Memorial reef.
Grayson said the reef will allow most fishermen to target a number of species that can't be found in the bay like grouper, snapper and king mackerel and the more reef material that's out there, the more fish will be there.
The county's role in the process is to serve as the government body to sign for the permit to get the area approved.
They would also have to sign off on permits as each section of the reef is created.
The county won't be held financially liable for the reef, Grayson said there a number of grants available to pay for this type of work.
County Commissioners said they think a new reef would be good for the economy and were happy to support the proposal.
They also agreed to to pay the 700 dollar permit fee.
