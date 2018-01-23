FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: FDC COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
January 23, 2018
FDC Announces Hiring Bonuses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires who have completed the correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges.
Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
- Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)
- Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)
- Cross City Correctional Institution (Cross City)
- Desoto Correctional Institution (Arcadia)
- Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)
- Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)
- Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)
- Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)
- Jackson Correctional Institution (Malone)
- Lowell Correctional Institution (Ocala)
- Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)
- Mayo Correctional Institution (Mayo)
- New River Correctional Institution (Raiford)
- Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)
- Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)
- Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)
- Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)
- Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)
- Union Correctional Institution (Raiford)
- Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)
The hiring bonus is part of a three-tiered approach targeting staff recruitment and retention to ensure continued safety in Florida’s correctional institutions and communities. The recruitment and retention plan was recommended by Governor Rick Scott and approved by the legislature during the past legislative session. The plan also provided a salary increase for correctional officers and a ten percent pay additive available for officers who work in inpatient mental health housing units.
Please visit FDC’s five-minute and 30-second recruitment videos or visit www.fldocjobs.com for more information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/