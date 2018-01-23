Renovation work on the Indian Creek Boat Ramp in Eastpoint began this week and that will affect people who use the ramp on a regular basis.
The boat ramp is in Indian Creek Park on North Bayshore Drive.
A company called HG Harder and sons was awarded the nearly 530 thousand dollar contract to renovate the boat ramp which is mostly used by commercial fishermen including crabbers and oystermen.
The project will include demolishing the existing ramp and constructing a new pre-stressed concrete approach and boat ramp.
It will also include adding an access gangway, floating dock and sidewalk.
During construction the existing boat ramp will be closed, however crabbers will be able to access the dock.
There will be restrictions on available parking close to the ramp, and there will also be restrictions as to where people can maneuver their boats in the channel.
The contractor will be onsite to assist with access for crabbers and fisherman.
http://live.oysterradio.com/