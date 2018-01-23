Franklin County unemployment rate rose a little in December.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.3 percent last month, up from 3.2 percent the month before.
12 of Florida's 67 counties had a lower unemployment rate than ours in December.
149 people were looking for work in Franklin County in December, down from 150 people the month before while the workforce decreased by 66 people.
Unemployment was relatively low around the area last month.
Gulf County's unemployment was also 3.6 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.9 percent.
