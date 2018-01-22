Florida Women’s Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Nominations for the 2018 Florida Women’s Hall of Fame are now being accepted through Jan. 31, 2018, by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. The Florida Women’s Hall of Fame commemorates women’s history by honoring and remembering those women whose lives and contributions have improved the quality of life for both Florida and the nation.
The Commission will accept all nominations for the 2018 Florida Women’s Hall of Fame postmarked by Jan. 31, 2018 or through the website FlWomensHallofFame.org/
Since its inception in 1982, the Hall of Fame has recognized and honored Florida women who, through their lives and work, have made significant contributions to the improvement of life for all citizens of the state. Some of the notable inductees include former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, singer Gloria Estefan, internationally-honored tennis athletes Chris Evert and Althea Gibson, Pilot Betty Skelton Frankman, Bethune-Cookman College founder Mary McLeod Bethune, Congresswomen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Carrie Meek, Tillie Fowler and Ruth Bryan Owen, Florida Trend Publisher Lynda Keever, and Everglades advocate and suffragist Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
This year’s inductees will join current members on the walls of the Florida Capitol. Visitors can view the Hall of Fame members immortalized on plaques in the Capitol Rotunda or on the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame website.
