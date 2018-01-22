Wewahitchka man arrested for kidnapping and other charges

The Gulf County Sheriff's office arrested a Wewahitchka man on Monday for kidnapping and other charges.
The Sheriff''s department arrested 40 year old David Anthony Hysmith after Hysmith's wife reported that he had violated an injunction for Protection Against Domestic Violence the court had approved on January the 18th.
The Injunction prohibited Hysmith from having contact with his wife or to go to the couple’s residence.
The victim reported she was confronted by her husband at their home in Wewahitchka Monday morning.
During the confrontation Hysmith battered, threatened to shoot and held the victim against her will.
He then forced the victim at gun point to drive him to a remote location north of Wewahitchka where he exited the vehicle which gave the victim an opportunity to escape.
The sheriff's office responded to the area where Hysmith was last seen.
K-9 Units from Gulf Correctional Institution and Calhoun Correctional Institution assisted in the hunt for Hysmith, along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Hysmith was apprehended near the intersection of State Road 71 and Stone Mill Creek Road after the K-9 Units tracked him over seven miles.
Hysmith was armed when he was taken into custody.
He was charged with Violation of Injunction for Protection Against Domestic Violence, Felony Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, False Imprisonment and Kidnapping.
http://live.oysterradio.com/