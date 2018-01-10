Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 531 WEST SAWYER STREET
Location Id: 360273
Location Name: 531 WEST SAWYER STREET
County: Franklin
Application Number: 360273-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: JONES BOAT DOCK
Location Id: 360259
Location Name: JONES BOAT DOCK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 360259-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MASHES SANDS BOAT RAMP CANAL
Location Id: 327396
Location Name: MASHES SANDS PUBLIC BOAT RAMP
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 327396-008

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


