The lottery is a losing proposition in almost every county in Florida

When it comes to the Florida lottery, Franklin County players aren't the unluckiest in the state but they are still losing money.
The Florida Today newspaper recently compiled a list of how Florida counties fare when it comes to the various lotteries in the state – they found that Brevard County had the best return when it came to winning the lottery.
They used return on investment over the past 3 years to rank the counties and found that only Brevard county had a positive return on investment when it comes to lotteries and that's mainly because of a really big win in the Powerball lottery in 2016.
Wakulla county ranked third on the list with a minus 52 percent return, Franklin County came in at 19th in the state with a minus 82 percent return on investment.
Franklin County did have a 220 thousand dollar lottery winner last year.
Gulf County pays out more than most other counties – they ranked 60th on the list with a minus 96 percent return on investment.
