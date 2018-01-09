Over 850 sea turtles rescued during January cold snap

Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City said it expected to get about 300 cold stunned sea turtles because of last week's cold snap – they wound up getting nearly 3 times that number.
Gulf World Marine Institute received more than 850 cold stunned sea turtles from Bay and Gulf counties since Tuesday, January 2nd.
They said it was the second largest cold stunned event ever recorded in the panhandle.
When the waters get below 50 degrees in shallow bays and estuaries, sea turtles can become shocked by the frigid temperatures.
Gulf World said it has accepted three species of turtles including Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, green sea turtles and loggerhead sea turtle.
The majority of the animals are doing well, with a small number having secondary illnesses for which they are being treated.
The animals are being examined by veterinary staff and placed in warmer water.
They expect the majority to be tagged and released as early as this week.
If you should find a cold-stunned sea turtle or other marine animal in distress, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hot-line at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
