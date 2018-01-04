Franklin county approves change to local building code

Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a change to the county's building rules that allow roof overhangs to extend up to 30 inches into the setback without requiring a variance from the county.
For the most part the county has not concerned itself with roof overhangs, sometimes the overhang is shown on the site plan sometimes not.
Alan Pierce said the issue probably should have been dealt with years ago, but it was never considered a critical issue.
Recently, however, there have been issues with certain banks not wanting to approve loans if the homeowner can't show the variance for the roof overhang into the setback.
The county said the best way to address the problem is to change the rules to allow for roof overhangs to reach 30 inches into the setback and to make the rule retroactive so existing homes are covered too.
