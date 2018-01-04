The Guardian Ad litem program is looking for local volunteers.
For over 30 years the Guardian Ad Litem program has represented the best interests of children in court, generally in non-criminal court cases like divorces.
Many of the thousands of children using the program statewide are the victims of abuse, abandonment or neglect.
In November there were 12 Franklin County children being represented by a Guardian Ad Litem, there were 18 in Liberty County 25 in Gulf County and 31 in Wakulla County – there were 8 Franklin County volunteers in the program and 8 Gulf County volunteers.
More volunteers are needed – particularly retired people – the program would like to have 12 to 15 volunteers working locally.
Its a big commitment but not overwhelming.
If you would like to help, on average you would have to devote 8 to 10 hours a month to the program.
Anyone interested in learning more can go to www.guardianadlitem.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/