Thursday, January 4, 2018
Time is running out to nominate a business for the 2018 National Small Business Week Awards
You have until January the 9th to nominate a local business owner for the U.S. Small Business Administration 2018 National Small Business Week Awards.
If you know a local small business or business owner that stands out- make sure to nominate them by next week.
Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to the nation’s economy.
The awards include Small Business Person of the Year, Exporter of the Year and lender of the year.
There is even an award for businesses that help with Disaster Recovery.
You can get all of the information and nomination forms online at sba.gov
But do it soon, again, the deadline is Tuesday, January the 9th at 3 PM.
https://www.sba.gov/nsbw/awards
