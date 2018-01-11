Franklin County graduation rate on the rise

Franklin County's graduation rate increased slightly last year.
Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2016-2017 school year was nearly 74.6 percent – up from just 72.6 percent the year before.
That's the highest graduation rate Franklin County has seen in at least the last 5 years.
In 2014 our graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin County is still lagging behind the state average.
The statewide graduation average was 82.3 percent last year.
Gulf County saw its graduation rate increase from about 81.5 percent to 84.7 percent.
In Wakulla County the graduation rate fell very slightly from 86.9 percent to nearly 86.7 percent.
In Liberty County the graduation rose from nearly 75 percent in 2016 to 82 percent last year.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
